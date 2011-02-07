EU and US warn against early Egypt elections

EU and US leaders have warned of the "chaos" that could result if President Hosni Mubarak steps down immediately, with a top US diplomat describing the role of the hardman as "utterly critical" and praising his "legacy."

"Early elections at the beginning of the democratisation process is probably the wrong approach," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told some 400 senior government officials and security experts at a high-level conference in Munich over the weekend.

"We did not wan...