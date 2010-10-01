Ad
euobserver

Elections in Bosnia promise little change

by ZELJKO PANTELIC,

General elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Sunday are unlikely to produce results that will dramatically change the state created by the major Western powers in Dayton in 1995.

Muslim Bosniak politicians continue to speak about the war, who did what and where they were, and the need for centralisation. Bosnian Serbs leaders speak about how to strengthen the "Serbian entity", Republika Srpska, with a view to independence or rigorous autonomy. For their part, Bosnian Croats ins...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections