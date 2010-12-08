Ad
euobserver
Silwan: 'In one or two years at most, the most sensitive places in East Jerusalem will become Israeli' (Photo: Brian Negin)

EU leaks on Jerusalem not enough, campaigner says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A leading activist against the expansion of Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem has castigated the EU practice of leaking reports and issuing statement after statement instead of taking action against Israel.

Meir Margolit, a Jerusalem city councillor and a member of the Jerusalem-based NGO the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions, told EUobserver in a phone interview on Wednesday (8 December) that the EU should impose economic sanctions over the settlements if it wants Israel ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

