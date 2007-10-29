Ad
Austria's moratorium on GMO products risks breaking international trade laws (Photo: EUobserver)

EU environment ministers gear up for heated GMO debate

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU environment ministers are gearing up for a heated debate, which should conclude on the future of a ban on two GMO-maize varieties in Austria - something with profound implications for the union's dispute on GMOs at the World Trade Organisation.

On Tuesday (30 October), the European Commission will once again propose that Austria be forced to drop its national ban on the import and processing into food and feed of two types of genetically modified maize - MON810 and T25 - in order to...

