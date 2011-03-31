Italy and EU trade barbs on Lampedusa migrants

Italy on Wednesday (30 March) accused the EU of "inertia" in helping to relocate the north African migrants currently overcrowding its tiny island of Lampedusa, where premier Berlusconi made populist promises of swift evacuations and nominated the island for the Nobel peace prize.

"At this time, Europe is completely inert," Italian foreign minister Franco Frattini said in an interview with Sky TV. He dismissed the previous offers for additional funding made by the EU commission and sai...