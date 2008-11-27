Ad
euobserver
Europeans have delayed their scheduled Mars trip by three years. (Photo: European Space Agency / NASA)

EU pledges billions for space programme

by Valentina Pop,

European ministers pledged €10 billion for space programmes, saying that investments in high technology would help the continent's economy regain strength, currently very much weakened by the ongoing crisis.

"Investing money in long-term space projects is an appropriate answer to the economic crisis," French education minister Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday (27 November) after a two-day ministerial meeting in the Hague aimed at securing the budget for the European Space Agency (ESA)...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Europeans have delayed their scheduled Mars trip by three years. (Photo: European Space Agency / NASA)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections