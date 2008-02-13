EU biofuels strategy supports human rights 'disaster' say Indonesian NGOs

The EU is fuelling widespread human rights abuses on palm oil plantations across Indonesia via its support for biofuels, a coalition of indigenous advocacy, human rights and environmental groups say.

Palm oil companies often use violent tactics to grab land from indigenous communities in the country, according to a report from Sawit Watch, an Indonesian human rights NGO; Life Mosaic, a UK-based indigenous advocacy group; and Friends of the Earth Europe.

The groups say that growing...