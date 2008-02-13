Ad
euobserver
Indonesian woman carrying palm plants due to be turned into palm oil (Photo: Friends of the Earth)

EU biofuels strategy supports human rights 'disaster' say Indonesian NGOs

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The EU is fuelling widespread human rights abuses on palm oil plantations across Indonesia via its support for biofuels, a coalition of indigenous advocacy, human rights and environmental groups say.

Palm oil companies often use violent tactics to grab land from indigenous communities in the country, according to a report from Sawit Watch, an Indonesian human rights NGO; Life Mosaic, a UK-based indigenous advocacy group; and Friends of the Earth Europe.

The groups say that growing...

Tags

