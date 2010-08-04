Ad
Bulgaria's former king Simeon of Sachs Coburg-Gotha served as prime minister between 2001 and 2005 (Photo: Viktor Giltyai)

Simeon sues Bulgaria over restitution row

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria's former king Simeon of Sachs Coburg-Gotha, who made history by serving as prime minister between 2001 and 2005, is suing his fatherland at the Human Rights Court in Strasbourg because the current government has frozen the restitution of property he claims is heritage from his ancestors.

"To my knowledge, the complaint against the acts of parliament that imposed a moratorium on the restitution of the former prime minister's real estate, has been submitted in Strasbourg," Mincho...

