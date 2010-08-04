Simeon sues Bulgaria over restitution row

Bulgaria's former king Simeon of Sachs Coburg-Gotha, who made history by serving as prime minister between 2001 and 2005, is suing his fatherland at the Human Rights Court in Strasbourg because the current government has frozen the restitution of property he claims is heritage from his ancestors.

