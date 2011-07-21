Euro states set to agree second loan for Greece

Eurozone leaders look set to greenlight a new loan for Greece as well as establish what will effectively be a European Monetary Fund, according to draft conclusions circulating on Thursday afternoon (21 July).

With the meeting closely watched around the world, the 17 leaders need to take major steps not just to help debt-ridden Greece but also to draw a line under the eurozone crisis which has in recent days been threatening to engulf Italy and Spain, the single currency's third and fou...