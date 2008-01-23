Renewable energy targets for each EU member state

The European Commission on Wednesday (23 January) published proposals on how each member state is to contribute to an overall target of having renewable energy account for 20 percent of energy use in the EU by 2020. The targets are legally binding.

SWEDEN 49%

LATVIA 42%

FINLAND 38%

AUSTRIA 34%

PORTUGAL 31%

DENMARK 30%

ESTONIA 25%

SLOVENIA 25%

ROMANIA 24%

FRANCE 23%

LITHUANIA 23%

SPAIN 20%

GERMANY 18%

GREECE 18%

ITALY 17%

BULGARIA 16%

IRELAND 16%

POLAND 15%

UNITED KING...