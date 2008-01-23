Renewable energy targets for each EU member state

The European Commission on Wednesday (23 January) published proposals on how each member state is to contribute to an overall target of having renewable energy account for 20 percent of energy use in the EU by 2020. The targets are legally binding.
SWEDEN 49%\nLATVIA 42%\nFINLAND 38%\nAUSTRIA 34%\nPORTUGAL 31% \nDENMARK 30%\nESTONIA 25%\nSLOVENIA 25%\nROMANIA 24%\nFRANCE 23%\nLITHUANIA 23%\nSPAIN 20%\nGERMANY 18%\nGREECE 18%\nITALY 17%\nBULGARIA 16%\nIRELAND 16%\nPOLAND 15%\nUNITED KING...
