Ad
euobserver

Renewable energy targets for each EU member state

by EUobserver,

The European Commission on Wednesday (23 January) published proposals on how each member state is to contribute to an overall target of having renewable energy account for 20 percent of energy use in the EU by 2020. The targets are legally binding.

SWEDEN 49%\nLATVIA 42%\nFINLAND 38%\nAUSTRIA 34%\nPORTUGAL 31% \nDENMARK 30%\nESTONIA 25%\nSLOVENIA 25%\nROMANIA 24%\nFRANCE 23%\nLITHUANIA 23%\nSPAIN 20%\nGERMANY 18%\nGREECE 18%\nITALY 17%\nBULGARIA 16%\nIRELAND 16%\nPOLAND 15%\nUNITED KING...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections