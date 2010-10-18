Ad
euobserver
Merkel and Sarkozy are trying to revive relations with Moscow (Photo: European Communities)

Merkel, Sarkozy, Medvedev to 'brainstorm' on security

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are on Monday(18 October) to hold a "brainstorming" session with Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev on issues ranging from missile defence to frozen conflicts, following Moscow's request to be more involved in European security matters.

The two-day meeting in the French resort town of Deauville is partly aimed at alleviating Russian concerns over a missile defence shield to be endorsed by Nato at a summit next month, to w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Merkel and Sarkozy are trying to revive relations with Moscow (Photo: European Communities)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections