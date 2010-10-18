Merkel, Sarkozy, Medvedev to 'brainstorm' on security

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are on Monday(18 October) to hold a "brainstorming" session with Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev on issues ranging from missile defence to frozen conflicts, following Moscow's request to be more involved in European security matters.

The two-day meeting in the French resort town of Deauville is partly aimed at alleviating Russian concerns over a missile defence shield to be endorsed by Nato at a summit next month, to w...