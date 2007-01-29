Ad
euobserver
There have been concerns about possible harm to the hospitality industry in some EU member states, but current statistics are rather ambiguous (Photo: European Commission)

Commission tests the water on EU-wide smoking ban

by Renata Goldirova,

An EU-wide ban on smoking in public spaces could be put in the pipeline after the European Commission on Tuesday (30 January) launches a debate on whether to introduce a piece of smoke-free legislation binding on all member states.

EU health commissioner Markos Kyprianou is to issue a so-called green paper that takes a favourable view of the examples set by Ireland, Italy, Malta and Sweden on public smoking.

There are two options laid down in the commission's paper, seen by EUobs...

Tags

