An EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia last month was beset by the same attendance problems (Photo: Cropix)

EU top brass to drop out of Sarajevo event

by Zeljko Pantelic,

In a political blow for next month's planned Sarajevo conference, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele have indicated they will only attend if the presence of all Western Balkan countries, including Kosovo, is guaranteed.

According to diplomatic sources in Brussels, Ms Ashton and Mr Fuele intend to follow the approach taken by EU council president Herman Van Rompuy, who stayed away from a EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia last month ...

