Johannes Hahn - happy with his "legacy" as he heads to the European Neighbourhood policy dossier (Photo: European Parliament)

EU regional projects see 'encouraging' shift in focus

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

As he finishes up his mandate as EU regional affairs commissioner, Johannes Hahn says his "legacy" is getting member states to spend money on the real economy rather than hulking infrastructure projects.

Under his watch, rules governing how regional aid money - running to €325 billion between 2014-2020 - is spent were given a shake-up to encourage projects in line with the EU's long-term economic goals.

Adopted at the end of December, the new rules have already resulted in a big d...

