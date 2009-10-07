EU and US cities jointly commit to reducing carbon emissions

Mayors from both sides of the Atlantic on Wednesday pledged to work together to reduce carbon emissions and to aje their voice heard at the upcoming UN conference on climate change in Copenhagen.
"US mayors stand solidly with mayors across the globe who believe that climate disruption is an urgent threat to the environmental and economic health of our communities," Elisabeth B. Kautz, vice-president of the US conference of mayors said in Brussels during the Open Days, a marathon of eve...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here