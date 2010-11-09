Ad
Albanian and Bosnian citizens will be able to travel without a visa (Photo: johnnyalive)

Tight controls on visa-free travellers from Albania and Bosnia

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Balkan states are being asked to comply strictly with immigration rules following the decision to lift visa-free travel restrictions on citizens of Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

From mid-December, Albanian and Bosnian travellers with biometric passports will be able to travel without a visa to countries in the Schengen zone, which covers most of the EU. They will join citizens of Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro, who were granted visa-free travel last December.

The decision...

