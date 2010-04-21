Bulgaria ready to host elements of US missile shield

Bulgaria has joined neighbouring Romania in offering to host elements of a future US anti-ballistic missile defence system.

The Black Sea country's leaders say it is not protected from Iran's long-range missiles, which can carry nuclear warheads.



Prime Minister Boiko Borisov made this point in a meeting with US President Barack Obama in Prague on 8 April. "It is of utmost interest for Bulgaria to be included in the missile defense", Foreign Minister Nikolai Mladenov said in an int...