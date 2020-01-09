Ad
euobserver
From liberal saviour to ... what, exactly? (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Macron's ugly side

EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

For many people, Emmanuel Macron still represents the great hope for an open and liberal Europe. So what to make of the French president's growing preoccupation with Islam, terror and security?

Mehreen Khan of The Financial Times dissects Macron's policies and his

EU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

euobserver

