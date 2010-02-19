Georgian leader warns Europe against Russia warship deal

Georgia on Thursday (19 February) warned Europe against a proposed French sale of warships to Russia, as it would allow Moscow to invade any former Soviet republic "within hours," echoing concerns raised by Baltic leaders that the deal is in breach of an EU code on arms trade.

During a visit to London, President Mikheil Saakashvili said that the warship sale was "very risky" and would "reward" Russia's continued military presence in Georgia's breakaway provinces, in violation of a Frenc...