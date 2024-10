NATO picks Estonia for high-tech crime centre

One year after government websites in EU state Estonia were crippled by a series of cyber attacks, NATO has moved to set up a centre on cyber defence in the country's capital, Tallinn.

On Wednesday (14 May), seven NATO members - Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Spain - signed a pact formally establishing a so-called Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.

"The need for a cyber defence centre to be opened today is compelling," general James Mattis ...