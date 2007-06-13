EU firms involved in CO2-cutback fiddles, WWF says

The EU's key tool to reach its Kyoto climate commitments – the Emissions Trading Scheme – is being undermined by polluting companies across Europe, which are buying their way out of cutting their greenhouse gas emissions, the World Wildlife Fund for Nature has warned.

In the report – Emission Impossible - launched on Wednesday (13 June) the NGO looked at the CO2 emission reduction plans of nine EU member states – France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal,...