Ad
euobserver
As no party has a majority alone, the next few weeks will be marked by hard negotiations. (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Parliament horse-trading begins

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With barely a day up since the finish of the EU elections, the members of the newly elected parliament are taking stock and sounding out future political allegiances.

Up for grabs in the house in the coming weeks are the leaderships of the different political factions, as well as the chairs of the various committees (where the detail of EU legislation is made) and the presidency of the EU assembly itself.\n \nAs no party has a majority alone, the next few weeks will be marked by hard ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
As no party has a majority alone, the next few weeks will be marked by hard negotiations. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections