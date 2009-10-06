Long flying hours are deadly, say protesting pilots

European pilots staged a series of protests in airports and cities across the region on Monday (5 October), calling for a reduction in flying hours to increase safety levels.
In Brussels, uniformed pilots handed out fake boarding passes outside the European Commission and Parliament buildings, warning pedestrians about the dangers of pilot fatigue.
"Pilot fatigue is considered to be a contributory cause to 15-20 percent of all fatal aircraft accidents," Martin Chalk, head of the...
