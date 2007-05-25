EU looks into Google data collection

EU data protection officials are questioning whether Google - the company behind the world's most popular search engine - is violating EU law on data protection by storing personal information of the search engine user for up to two years.
In a letter to the internet company's European office in Paris last week, the EU's data protection advisory agency – called the Article 29 Working Group - asked Google whether it had "fulfilled all the necessary requirements" on data protection as wel...
