Moldovan PR Vlad Filat and commission president Jose Manual Barroso (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Romania and Moldova sign historic border treaty

by Dan Alexe and Claudiu Padurean,

Moldovan prime minister Vlad Filat and Romanian foreign minister Teodor Baconschi have signed a treaty regulating the border regime between their two countries, it was announced on Monday (8 November) in Bucharest.

Strangely, the deal was announced not by the two signatories themselves but by José Manuel Barroso, the president of the European Commission.

For two decades, Romania had refused to sign a border treaty with Moldova. Accepting the reality of that border, which is forme...

