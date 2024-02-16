Friday

16th Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. Africa

Analysis

Divided African Union needs muscle to match ambitions

  • The African Union HQ in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa - built and paid for by the Chinese government (Photo: Wikimedia)

By

Listen to article

The African Union's credibility will be in the spotlight at its annual leaders' summit, which starts in Addis Ababa on Saturday (17 February) — as it faces up to another political crisis in a key member state.

With ambitions to become more like the European Union, the 55-member AU is gradually becoming more influential in setting the regulatory standards that will govern trade across the continent, particularly as the African Continent Free Trade Area becomes reality.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Moussa Faki chairs Africa's equivalent of the European Commission (here, pictured with Donald Tusk) — Faki steps down next year, prompting jostling to replace him (Photo: © European Union)

Last month, for example, the European Medicines Agency revealed that it will be providing funding and logistical support for the creation of an African health agency.

Where the AU is often lacking is in political clout. When the EU opened talks in 2018 on a successor to the Cotonou Agreement, which governs trade and political relations with the 88-country African, Caribbean and Pacific community (ACP), African leaders were divided on whether to opt out of the process and broker their own continent-to-continent deal with Brussels via the AU.

AU insiders said that opposition to its role came from South Africa and Nigeria, the continent's two largest economies, who feared that the AU could become too powerful.

Analysts say that the AU and the 15 member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have been badly weakened by their weak and divided response to the recent military coups in the region, most recently in Niger last year.

Having threatened military action to oust the leaders of the coup in Niger and restore Mohamed Bazoum as president, it quickly became clear that Ecowas's leaders did not have the unity or the resolve to back up their words with actions beyond economic sanctions.

That blindsided other international actors, such as the EU and United States, who had promised to follow ECOWAS' lead and also refused to have formal relations with the new juntas.

At a hearing in the European Parliament earlier this month, Ulf Laessing, the director of the regional Sahel programme at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Mali, told MEPs that ECOWAS and the AU had lost credibility in the eyes of millions of Africans.

That latest governance challenge has emerged in Senegal, traditionally one of West Africa's most stable democracies.

Senegal slipping

The decision by Senegal's outgoing president Macky Sall, and backed by Sall's Benno Bokk Yaakaar coalition in parliament, to postpone presidential elections that were due on 25 February, and set a new election date of 15 December, potentially extending Sall's mandate by eight months, poses a major test to the AU as a political actor.

Last week ECOWAS foreign ministers criticised the proposed delay, while Nigerian president Bola Tinubu cancelled a planned visit to Senegal.

In a joint statement, ministers said that Sall and his party should "take steps urgently to restore the electoral calendar in accordance with the provisions of Senegal's Constitution."

The lack of political buy-in from its member states is also reflected in the AU's funding structure.

The organisation still relies on international funding, much of which comes from the European Union, for around two-thirds of its $655m [€608bn] annual budget, exposing it to African criticism for its perceived lack of independence. Last year 30 member states defaulted on at least part of their annual contributions to the AU budget, leaving a financial shortfall of $201m, a 31 percent deficit

In 2017, African leaders agreed to impose a 0.2 percent levy on imported goods, using the money to help finance the AU's operational projects, programmes and peace and security operations budget.

However, only 17 of the 55 AU member states have put the levy into law, and many are not remitting the funds to Addis Ababa.

The continental bloc saw a major boost to its international recognition last year.

In September 2023, the G20 made the AU a permanent member, giving it a seat at the table on proposed reforms to international financial institutions. In December, the UN Security Council agreed that assessed contributions could be used to help pay for AU-led peace operations. However, the new UN financing mechanism will help will only cover up to 75 percent of the cost, leaving the continent to fill the gap with its own funds or seek external support.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the former Chadian prime minister who has led the AU Commission, the bloc's secretariat, which is modelled on the European Commission, since 2021, is due to stand down in 2025.

The jockeying to succeed him at next year's summit will start in Addis but Faki's successor will need more political support if the AU's future role is to match its ambitions.

Site Section

  1. Africa

Related stories

  1. African summit planning to set up African Union
  2. African Union holds out hope for a better future
  3. The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit
African Union holds out hope for a better future

Tuesday July 9 2002 will be a date to be remembered in African History: African Union, the African pendant to the EU, will be born at a Summit in Durban, South Africa. The organisation imitates the Council of Europe with a Union Conference, meeting once a year, and the EU with an Executive Council of foreign ministers, meeting at least twice a year, an AU Commission with still more power than the EU Commission. An African parliament is also planned, but so far it will only have consultative powers.

Opinion

The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit

Italy's offer to mobilise €5.5bn over the next years, overwhelmingly in already-allocated loans and guarantees, pales in comparison to the financing challenges faced by Africa. Only an EU-wide coordinated financial offer can credibly respond to African needs.

Analysis

EU-Mauritania deal: More than just a migration pact

The EU's €210m agreement with Mauritania has been marketed as the bloc's latest 'cash for migrant control' deal with an African state. But it also covers EU priorities on green investment and security.

EU vows to help African 'health sovereignty' after Covid

The EU will step up its support of Africa's healthcare and vaccine production to ensure that the continent can respond to future health emergencies, the bloc's health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Monday.

EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest

As enactment of the EU's new directive on deforestation looms, insiders have warned that increased poverty in poor countries could be one of the unintended consequences — compliance is likely to favour larger commercial farms over smallholders in supply chains.

Opinion

The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit

Italy's offer to mobilise €5.5bn over the next years, overwhelmingly in already-allocated loans and guarantees, pales in comparison to the financing challenges faced by Africa. Only an EU-wide coordinated financial offer can credibly respond to African needs.

Supported by

  1. The Coalition for Fair Fisheries Arrangements is a platform of European and African-based organizations that raises awareness about the impacts of the EU-Africa fisheries arrangements on African artisanal fishing communities.

  2. The Brussels International Center (BIC) is an independent, non-profit, think-and-do tank based in the capital of Europe that is committed to developing solutions to address the cyclical drivers of insecurity, economic fragility, and conflict in the Middle East and Africa.

Latest News

  1. Divided African Union needs muscle to match ambitions
  2. The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit
  3. What's at stake for EU humanitarian aid?
  4. MEPs' favourite topic — their seats, and how they get elected
  5. Greece becomes first Orthodox state to legalise gay marriage
  6. EU states embedded 'Rwanda clause' into new asylum rules
  7. Ukraine 'closer than ever' to joining Nato, despite war
  8. ECB keeps rates high, despite flagging economy

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us