Tuesday

5th Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. Africa

EU must overhaul Africa trade offer to parry China, warns MEP

  • MEPs urged the European Commission to revamp its trade and political offer to the Southern African Development Committee last week (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

The EU's trade deal with six southern African countries should be radically overhauled if the bloc is to retain its influence, a leading MEP has warned.

The European Commission has contracted a consortium led by BKP Economic Advisors GmbH/SQ Consult B.V to prepare an external evaluation study on the EU's economic partnership agreement with six members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as part of a wider review of the deal. The evaluation study is expected to be completed by April.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In a report by the European Parliament, which was adopted by MEPs in Strasbourg last week, lawmakers warned that the geopolitical changes affecting EU-African relations and EU-SADC relations and the growing role of other actors such as China mean that the EU needs to significantly improve its offer to SADC countries.

"This needs more than just improvements in trade policy, Fundamentally, it requires adopting a mutually-beneficial and partnership-based approach to relations with SADC countries and other African nations," Joachim Schuster, the German centre-left MEP who drafted the report, told EUobserver.

The EU's offer "should be complemented by climate partnerships that should attract both private and public investment to the region," said Schuster, adding that "this should be achieved through additional agreements rather than reopening the [economic partnership agreement] EPA itself."

Although the EU is still the main trading partner with SADC countries, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Botswana have seen significantly increased trade volumes with China.

In the case of Namibia, its trade with the EU nearly doubled from €1.1bn in 2016 after signing the EU EPA to €2bn. However, its trade with China grew almost nine-fold, from €0.3bn to €2.6bn.

"It's crucial to recognise that addressing the development needs and aspirations of SADC countries goes beyond the scope of a traditional free trade framework. Instead, the EU should focus on fostering comprehensive cooperation that promotes local value addition and sustainable development, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy," Schuster also said.

The economic partnership agreement with the SADC is one of the few successes in the EU's attempts to broker trade deals with African regional blocs and is the only one that has been ratified and implemented in full.

However, the EPAs have been criticised by some African states and civil society groups who complain that they do not offer enough scope for SADC countries to develop supply and value chains and industrial bases.

The EU proposed organising a joint conference between with SADC on the five-year anniversary of the EPA, but the offer was not taken up by the SADC side. Instead, a trade conference with the participation of business representatives was foreseen.

"The current structure of the EU-SADC EPA primarily reinforces the traditional trade dynamic, with SADC countries serving mainly as commodity exporters," Schuster told EUobserver.

"This limits the scope for SADC countries to develop robust supply and value chains or to promote industrialisation," he added.

On Thursday (29 February), MEPs approved an EPA between the EU and Kenya, an agreement which breaks a 10-year deadlock.

366 EU lawmakers voted in favour of the EU-Kenya EPA, with 86 members against while 56 members abstained.

The pact will ensure Kenya's exports, the bulk of which is made of agricultural produce and flowers, has duty and quota-free access to the EU market.

The text is largely identical to the EU-East African Community pact which was first agreed in October 2014 but then stalled when several countries in the EAC refused to sign it.

The major change is the inclusion of clauses around climate change.

Site Section

  1. Africa

Related stories

  1. New EU-Africa trade pacts flounder
  2. Protest in Brussels against new EU-Africa trade deals
New EU-Africa trade pacts flounder

EU attempts to get an overall deal with African states on new trade rules failed over the weekend during a difficult summit where there were also clashes over human rights issues.

Protest in Brussels against new EU-Africa trade deals

Representatives of the African diaspora gathered in Brussels on Friday following a call by Senegalese president Abdoulaye Wade to protest against the signing of new EU-Africa trade deals. The EU says the agreements will be beneficial for the African economy, something disputed by some African states.

Commission plays down row over Rwanda minerals pact

The European Commission has played down a diplomatic row over its recent minerals agreement with Rwanda, after Congolese president Felix Tshishekedi, who accuses Rwanda of plundering his country's natural resources, described the deal as a "provocation in very bad taste".

Analysis

Divided African Union needs muscle to match ambitions

The African Union's credibility will be in the spotlight at its annual leaders' summit, which starts in Addis Ababa on Saturday (17 February) as it faces up to another political crisis in a key member state — Senegal.

Opinion

The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit

Italy's offer to mobilise €5.5bn over the next years, overwhelmingly in already-allocated loans and guarantees, pales in comparison to the financing challenges faced by Africa. Only an EU-wide coordinated financial offer can credibly respond to African needs.

Supported by

  1. The Coalition for Fair Fisheries Arrangements is a platform of European and African-based organizations that raises awareness about the impacts of the EU-Africa fisheries arrangements on African artisanal fishing communities.

  2. The Brussels International Center (BIC) is an independent, non-profit, think-and-do tank based in the capital of Europe that is committed to developing solutions to address the cyclical drivers of insecurity, economic fragility, and conflict in the Middle East and Africa.

Latest News

  1. EU must overhaul Africa trade offer to parry China, warns MEP
  2. EU watchdog faults European Commission over Libya
  3. Hungary's Ukrainian refugees in two minds as relations sour
  4. The six-hour U-turn that saw the EU vote for austerity
  5. Defence, von der Leyen, women's rights, in focus This WEEK
  6. The farming lobby vs Europe's wolves
  7. EU socialists fight battle on two fronts in election campaign
  8. EU docks €32m in funding to UN Gaza agency pending audit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us