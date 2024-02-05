Ad
Africa CDC director Jean Kayesa and EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides have promised a close partnership between the EU and African Union on health policy

EU vows to help African 'health sovereignty' after Covid

Africa
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

The EU will step up its support of Africa's healthcare and vaccine production to ensure that the continent can respond to future health emergencies, the bloc's health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Monday (5 February).

Speaking at a joint press conference with the senior officials from the African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Addis Ababa, Kyriakides told reporters that the EU was commited to "fully-fledged African health sovereignty,"

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

