Ad
euobserver
How will a second term von der Leyen commission prioritise EU-Africa relations? (Photo: European Commission)

Feature

After defeat in the Sahel, the EU seeks new balance to Africa relations

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,
How will a second term von der Leyen commission prioritise EU-Africa relations? (Photo: European Commission)

A week ago, the drama of the French and UK elections offered the German government a good opportunity to bury bad news, announcing the complete withdrawal of the German soldiers still stationed in Niger. They are likely to be out of Niger by the end of July. 

The move came after the Nigerien authorities ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaFeature

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Migration to dominate Africa ties after EU election
Brussels remodels military efforts for next 'Cold War' - in Africa
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections