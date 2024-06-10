Ad
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen might seek more migrant-offshoring deals in her second term, if picked (Photo: EU, 2023)

Migration to dominate Africa ties after EU election

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Hardened EU watchers in Brussels know that working out the policy implications of the EU elections is an inexact science. Unsurprising, this complexity, and the fact that the European Parliament polls do not directly elect a government, means that there has been little official reaction to the results from African leaders. But the results may well change EU-African relations, as well as the bloc’s broader d...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

