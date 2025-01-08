Ad
euobserver
China's top diplomat Wang Yi has wasted no time in making a four-country tour of Africa to shore up Beijing's influence on the continent

Analysis

China throws down the gauntlet to EU with four-country Africa tour

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

While the EU machine slowly grinds into gear following the Christmas holidays, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi is midway through a four-country tour of Africa — as Beijing seeks to shore up what many see as its position as Africa’s main partner.

At the start of his tour, Wang described China as “the most reliable partn...

AfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.



