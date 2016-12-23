Greek bailout and EU border corps This WEEK

By Aleksandra Eriksson

The week kicks off with a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (10 October) where they are expected to unlock a tranche of international financial aid to Greece.

Athens could receive €2.8 billion if its international creditors - the European Union, the European Central Bank, the European Stability Mechanism and the International Monetary Fund - say it has fulfilled all 15 conditions, such as new welfare cuts and privatisations.

