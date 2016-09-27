Ad
Pascal Durand, the Green MEP that wants to control commissioners through better scrutiny of interest declarations (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs push for oversight on commissioners

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

One week after revelations that former EU commissioner Neelie Kroes had failed to declare her directorship of an offshore firm in 10 years in office, the European Parliament took a small step toward strengthening oversight.

One of parliament’s smallest groups, the Greens, has proposed that the assembly should, in future, have the right to block candidates from conflicted portfolios or, in extreme cases, if they failed to come clean on their financial interests, from assuming office.

