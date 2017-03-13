Monday

13th Mar 2017

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

EU looks to Dutch vote This WEEK

  • Wilders unlikely to get into power in The Hague even is he comes out on top (Photo: Flickr/Roel Wijnants)

By

Dutch voters go to the polls on Wednesday (15 March), in an EU bellwether election after Brexit and Trump.

Geert Wilders, the far-right candidate, could win up to 30 seats, making the man who called Moroccan people “scum” and who says the Netherlands should exit the EU the most popular politician in the country.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

The result would further rattle EU confidence, following the Britain’s vote to leave and the election of Donald Trump, a populist, in the US.

It would also indicate that far-right parties might do well in upcoming elections in France and Germany later this year.

Dutch voting ends at 9PM on Wednesday. Pollster Ipsos is due to publish exit figures shortly afterward, but big cities, such as Amsterdam, are to report results after midnight.

Thirty seats would still leave Wilders, a pariah for mainstream parties, far short of the 76-seat majority needed in parliament.

The next government is more likely to formed by the centre-right Liberals of prime minister Mark Rutte, the centre-left Labor party, Christian Democrats, and the centrist D66 party, leading back to business as usual.

The Dutch election comes after a parliamentary vote to elect Hungary’s next president on Monday.

The incumbent, Janos Ader, who is prime minister Viktor Orban’s man, is likely to stay on in the role.

But the treatment of an alternative candidate, Laszlo Majtenyi, a liberal jurist who has been vilified as a foreign agent of US philanthropist George Soros, highlights the rise of authoritarian politics in other parts of Europe.

Poland, another increasingly illiberal EU state, will be centre of attention when MEPs speak with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg on Wednesday about last week’s summit.

Poland tried and failed to veto Donald Tusk from staying on as European Council chief, causing a fiasco and triggering an anti-EU hate campaign in Polish state media.

The EU lawmakers will, in day-to-day business, vote on tightening up EU firearms laws on Tuesday.

They will vote on how to stop firms from fuelling war by buying rare minerals from conflict zones on Thursday and they will discuss how the EU should react to Trump’s decision to cut US aid for NGOs dealing with women’s health issues on Wednesday.

A law on company shareholders’ rights (Tuesday), a food standards bill (Wednesday), waste reduction leislation (Wednesday), and a non-binding resolution on how to protect the Arctic from oil firms (Thursday) also feature on the MEPs’ agenda.

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini will meet with Algeria’s foreign minister in Brussel on Monday to discuss the migration and the security situation in the Sahel region.

Algeria’s lawless southern border and the war-torn Sahel area have become part of the transit route for migrant trying to reach the EU in ever greater numbers via Libya and Italy

Meanwhile this week's most followed meeting will take place in Washington on Tuesday, when US president Donald Trump meets German chancellor Angela Merkel for the first time.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Turkish-Dutch row takes over election campaign
  2. Dutch anti-Trump protesters turn on Wilders
Turkish-Dutch row takes over election campaign

Over the weekend, in the context of Dutch elections and a Turkish referendum, the Netherlands denied entry to one Turkish minister and escorted another out of the country.

Dutch anti-Trump protesters turn on Wilders

Some 2,000 people protested in The Hague against the US travel ban for people from seven Muslim-majority countries, but also threw in some anti-Wilders slogans.

EU tackles CO2 threat This WEEK

EU states will haggle over the reform of a carbon trade system, while MEPs vote on overhauling EU car emissions oversight.

Pence, Greece and Brexit This WEEK

The US vice-president becomes the first senior Trump administration official to visit EU institutions. Greece's creditors try to break deadlock in talks, and British Lords will debate Brexit.

MEPs vote on EU-Canada deal This WEEK

MEPs will have a final vote on the EU-Canada trade deal, while Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau will address the European Parliament in Strasbourg this week.

News in Brief

  1. Report: UK intelligence raises alarms on election hacking risk
  2. Iceland ends 8-year capital controls
  3. Violence in Rotterdam after Turkish minister expelled
  4. VW pleads guilty in US emissions fraud case
  5. Turkey at risk of becoming 'one-person regime'
  6. Czech president to run again
  7. EU court limits right to be forgotten online
  8. Scottish leader considers independence referendum next year

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March
  2. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm
  3. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities
  5. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  6. ACCACelebrating Social, Economic, Cultural and Political Achievements of Women
  7. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  8. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceIntervention Needed to Reduce Sugary Beverage Consumption in Children
  11. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Berlin on March 20th
  12. Socialists & DemocratsNew Equal Pay for Women Campaign Uses Trump Images to Send Message