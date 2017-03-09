Poland snubbed twice in EU summit fiasco

[Updated on 10 March at 7.50] Poland tried and failed to block summit conclusions shortly after failing to block Donald Tusk’s re-election in an EU summit drama.

Polish leader Beata Szydlo said she would not sign the text in revenge for being outvoted over Tusk's re-election as EU Council chief by 27 to one.

In an unprecedented move the conclusions were eventually published under the title: “Conclusions by the president of...