Polish PM Beata Szydlo (l) with Europe minister Konrad Szymanski (r): "Why don't we respect each other, listen to each other?" (Photo: Consilium)

Poland snubbed twice in EU summit fiasco

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Eszter Zalan and Peter Teffer, Brussels,

[Updated on 10 March at 7.50] Poland tried and failed to block summit conclusions shortly after failing to block Donald Tusk’s re-election in an EU summit drama.

Polish leader Beata Szydlo said she would not sign the text in revenge for being outvoted over Tusk's re-election as EU Council chief by 27 to one.

In an unprecedented move the conclusions were eventually published under the title: “Conclusions by the president of...

