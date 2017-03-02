Sikorski: Let's give Trump time to be 'educated'

The election of Donald Trump has added to the "deep trouble" that Europe is in, but the new US president might change when he learns how the world works, according to former Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Europe's challenge "is not just the American election," Sikorski told EUobserver.

"It's also the continued assertiveness of Russia that is a revisionist power that has changed borders by force; it's the failure and defeat in Syria, and also in the eastern neighbourhoo...