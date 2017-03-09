Ad
Yanis Varoufakis, when still a minister of finance in 2015. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Varoufakis back in push for ECB transparency

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has joined forces with the German left-wing MEP Fabio De Masi in a bid to clarify whether the European Central Bank (ECB) had a legal right to limit the liquidity of Greece’s banks in 2015.

The duo told journalists in Brussels on Wednesday (8 March) that they were collecting signatures for a petition to ECB president Mario Draghi, asking him to disclose two legal opinions commissioned by the bank.

The first study was ordered in Febr...

