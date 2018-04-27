By Eszter Zalan

The starting pistol for negotiations on the next EU long-term budget will be fired next week when on Wednesday (2 May) commissioner Guenther Oettinger will present the European Commission's proposal on spending for 2021-27, and thus the first EU budget for the post-Brexit era.

Officials are working out the details to the very last minute over the weekend and into Labour Day (1 May).

