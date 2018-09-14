Hungarian leader Viktor Orban will face down EU leaders at an informal summit in Austria on Wednesday (19 September) and Thursday, following his castigation by the European Parliament this week.

He will first meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss Russian energy investments in Hungary and to show the EU he has other friends waiting in the wings if his European relations were to break down.

No big EU decisions expected before Tory party conference (Photo: Number10/flickr)

He will then meet fellow leaders from Europe's centre-right EPP bloc in Salzburg on Wednesday prior to the EU main event.

The EPP group might well tell him he is no longer welcome in their ranks following the EU parliament's decision, last week, to launch a sanctions procedure over his violation of EU values and rule of law in Hungary.

When he walks into the EU summit dinner later the same day, the main topic on the agenda will be his favourite - migration and border security.

That will give his allies, Italy and Poland's anti-migrant governments and others, a platform to show support.

The Salzburg summit will also see EU leaders discuss European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker's vision of a "sovereign Europe", as outlined in his state of the union speech last week.

But that will give hard-right forces another chance to grind the axe in opposition to plans to centralise EU power, such as Juncker's proposal to replace unanimity with majority voting on foreign policy.

Orban, in any case, already doubled down on his anti-EU politics on Hungarian radio on Friday, where he said EU plans to create a 10,000-man strong border force were a German plot to give more power to Brussels.

Brexit dinner

British prime minister Theresa May will also face tough questions at a dinner with the other EU-27 leaders in Salzburg on Wednesday.

It will be her first chance to defend her so-called 'Chequers plan' for Brexit - to keep EU rules on trade in goods, but not services.

The plan has already been shot down by the EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, but the French politician has also raised hopes of clinching a deal by November.

Barnier will earlier have a chance to outline his views to the EU-27's European affairs ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, where he will focus on how to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

But neither the Salzburg nor the Brussels talks are likely to prove conclusive, as the EU waits to see what happens at May's Tory party conference at the end of the month, where hard-Brexit Tory MPs threaten to stage a rebellion to oust her from power.

Rule of law

Meanwhile, Hungary, Poland, and rule of law in the EU will also feature high on the agenda away from the Salzburg glare.

Juncker will first meet with Hungarian, Polish, and other central European leaders at a so-called 'Three Seas Initiative' summit in Bucharest on Monday, a forum for regional economic cooperation.

The EU budget commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, will visit Budapest the same day, amid EU threats to slash financial support for miscreant member states in the bloc's next budget.

The European affairs ministers will, on Tuesday, discuss the state of play on Poland's EU sanctions procedure, launched last year.

MEPs from the civil liberties committee aimed to visit Warsaw on Wednesday, although the meeting was put in doubt when the Polish government declined to arrange high-level meetings.

But MEPs from a special "rule of law" mission will go to Malta and Slovakia from Monday to Thursday to see what is being done to bring to justice the murders of two journalists who tried to investigate allegations of government corruption.

Other events

In other events, EU energy ministers will meet in Linz, Austria, under the auspices of Austria's EU presidency on Monday and Tuesday for informal talks on renewable sources.

On the foreign affairs front, EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn will go to Skopje on Monday and Tuesday, as the country prepares for its 30-September referendum on the name deal with Greece, which could unlock its EU and Nato bids.

MEPs dealing with Palestine will also spend Tuesday to Thursday touring the occupied territories.

The visit comes amid a row between the EU and Israel on Israel's plan to demolish a Palestinian village in the so-called 'E1' district, a move which paves the way to splitting the West Bank via Israeli settlements in two and putting in doubt the viability of a two-state solution.

EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini attacked the demolition last week before travelling, next weekend, to New York for this year's UN general assembly.