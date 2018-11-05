Monday

5th Nov 2018

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

EU elections and Italy's finances are in focus This WEEK

  • Manfred Weber (c) and Guy Verhofstadt (r) will play a major role in shaping European elections next year (Photo: European Parliament)

By

In preparation for next year's European Parliament elections, two major parties, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) and ALDE, the liberals, are holding their congresses next week.

EPP politicians will gather in Helsinki, where Manfred Weber, the group's leader in the parliament, will face off against Alex Stubb, former Finnish prime minister, for the 'Spitzenkandidat' (lead candidate) position of the party in the May elections.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The concept of lead candidates from each party is supposed to galvanise voters on election day, and the successful candidate could become the next commission president, if they manage to build a coalition in the next parliament - where populists are expected to surge.

Weber and Stubb will hold a debate on Wednesday (7 November), before delegates will chose between them on Thursday (8 November).

EPP leaders are expected to speak on Thursday, including German chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungary's premier Viktor Orban. EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who decided not to run now for the commission's top job whilst he focuses on the UK's departure, is also expected to address the delegates.

Liberals are holding their own congress in Madrid almost simultaneously.

Margrethe Vestager, Danish commissioner for competition, and the co-founder of French president Emmanuel Macron's En Marche! movement, Astrid Panosyan, are expected to speak on Friday (9 November), along with Guy Verhofstadt, the group's leader in the parliament.

ALDE originally rejected the Spitzenkandidat process in the parliament ahead of the elections, but now it seems they might be putting candidates forwards and decide on their figure early next year.

On Monday (5 November), the parliament's budget committee will vote on the parliament's position on the EU's long-term budget. The plenary vote is expected on 14 November in Strasbourg.

This is an important step in the EP's preparation for negotiating with member states over the 'multi-annual financial framework', which is unlikely to make much headway before the European elections next May.

Shoes

Eurozone finance ministers will gather in Brussels on Monday, where they will discuss Italy - whose budget plan the commission rejected for breaking EU rules.

"Everyone will keep their shoes on," quipped a senior EU official about the expected discussion, referring to the MEP for Italy's far-right governing League party, who used his shoe to crush the commission's assessment on Italy's planned budget.

"It will be a civilised discussion - but there will be a discussion," the official added.

Italy has pledged not to change its budget plans, and prime minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to meet eurogroup president Mario Conteno on Tuesday.

On Friday, EU foreign and trade ministers will gather to discuss the ongoing work towards modernisation of the World Trade Organization (WTO), and to take a look at the the latest developments in ongoing bilateral trade negotiations, in particular with Mercosur, Indonesia, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, China and Tunisia.

Ministers will also discuss legislation on foreign direct investment screening, an initiative to check at EU level if strategic assets are being taken over by hostile powers in Europe.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Orban to EPP: turn 'Christian democratic' or face challenge
  2. Swedish election shows chaotic migration policies endanger liberal order
  3. Hungary vote exposes EU rift on populism
  4. EU commission rejects Italy's budget plans
Hungary vote exposes EU rift on populism

MEPs will vote next week on whether to urge member states to investigate Hungary on EU values. Budapest calls it "liberal fundamentalism", with the EPP in a difficult position.

EU commission rejects Italy's budget plans

The EU executive has asked Italy to resubmit its budget in an unprecedented rebuke, while warning Rome that public debt was the "enemy of the people".

News in Brief

  1. Polish EU exit is serious risk: Tusk
  2. Socialists unite behind Timmermans as Spitzenkandidat
  3. Two-thirds of Europeans believe things are getting worse
  4. 'Hanseatic' states urge reform of European Stability Mechanism
  5. European food waste 'scandalous', says EFSA director
  6. Trump, Putin in Paris to commemorate end of First World War
  7. Brexit bankroller denies Russia involvement
  8. EU states pledge to protect firms on Iran

EU elections and Italy's finances are in focus This WEEK

A debate among would-be EPP 'Spizenkandidat' candidates next week in Helsinki will be the first of many clashes of ideas ahead of European elections next May. The liberals are also holding their own congress.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  8. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  9. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  11. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  12. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All

Latest News

  1. EPP aims to tame Orban with 'values' resolution
  2. Ukraine death highlights danger in EU neighbourhood
  3. EU prepares car approval system for Brexit
  4. Caruana Galizia one year on: momentum is key
  5. How media freedom in Serbia is under attack
  6. EU elections and Italy's finances are in focus This WEEK
  7. UK police open case on shady Brexit funding
  8. Prague set to leave UN migration pact, despite EU concerns

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us