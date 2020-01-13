Monday

13th Jan 2020

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Green money and Iran tensions in focus This WEEK

  • Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic welcomed Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Zagreb at the beginning of the country's EU presidency (Photo: European Commission)

By

The EU Commission will roll out its proposals on Tuesday (14 January) for funding to help European countries adjust their economies to zero-carbon emissions.

The plan is expected to mobilise at least €1 trillion over the next decade as the bloc wants to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The so-called 'Sustainable Investment Plan' is the financial centre of the European Green Deal, the flagship policy of EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The commission wants the EU budget to dedicate at least 25 percent of its resources to fighting climate change, but also wants to galvanise private investment through EU guarantees, and turn the European Investment Bank into a climate bank.

The commission's 'Just Transition Mechanism' will aim to help regions that need to make the most effort, after central and eastern European countries raised concerns over the costs of the shift.

"We are convinced the European Green Deal will be the new growth strategy," von der Leyen told reporters on Friday (10 January) in Zagreb, adding that "it is about investment, innovation, new technologies".

The EU executive will lay out the plan in the European Parliament's plenary in Strasbourg.

Money talk

The commission will on Tuesday also launch consultations with member states and social partners on plans to introduce an EU-level minimum wage, another pledge from the new EU executive, which the Socialists & Democrats have pushed for.

Nordic countries have been worried about the commission's minimum wage plans, fearing it would undermine their system where wages are regulated through collective bargaining.

In it unlikely the commission would propose a minimum wage level EU-wide, rather would define "parameters" for establishing sufficient minimum wages in Europe.

On Tuesday, Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenkovic will also address European lawmakers on his country's plans as it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency in the next six months.

Iraq and Iran

Still on Tuesday, the EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrel will brief MEPs on the latest developments in Iran and Iraq.

On Wednesday (15 January) Jordanian King Abdullah II will talk MEPs about his take on the developments in the region.

'Future of Europe' soul-searching

MEPs on Wednesday (15 January) will also discuss their position on how the conference on the future of Europe should work. Both EU council president Charles Michel and von der Leyen will address MEPs on the same issue.

The idea is that a two-year soul-searching process, the EU examines what it could do better after Brexit , and also tries to bring the EU closer to its citizens, an evergreen goal for the EU institutions.

The commission, member states and parliament aims to quickly agree on the format, so the self-improvement can start swiftly.

However, ambitions vary among the EU institutions as some member states are concerned that the process could lead to further EU competencies.

Hungary and Poland

On Wednesday, MEPs once again will debate the sanction procedure with regards to Hungary and Poland.

The EU commission launched an Article 7 procedure against Poland in 2017 for curbing the judiciary's independence, while the parliament trigger the same procedure against Hungary for breaking EU rules and values on among others, media and judicial freedom.

The two procedures, now steered by the member states, are stuck as EU countries are reluctant to sanction one another.

The resolution to be adopted on Thursday (16 January) will call on member states and the commission not to let off the pressure on the two countries under the Article probe, and for a new mechanism that would monitor the rule of law situation.

MEPs will also debate citizens' rights after Brexit and will vote on a resolution calling on member states to protect the rights of those affected by the UK's departure.

The European Parliament is scheduled to vote on the withdrawal agreement at its next plenary on 29 January.

MEPs on Monday will also discuss the gender pay gap and on Wednesday will talk about what they define as distortion of the European history and World War Two remembrance.

Enter (some of) the Catalan MEPs

Catalan MEPs Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comín will travel to Strasbourg next week to take up their seats in the European Parliament.

"Following the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union dated 19 December 2019, at the plenary sitting of 13 January 2020, the European Parliament will take note of [their election as MEPs]," the European Parliament announced earlier this week.

However, jailed Catalan leader Oriol Junqueras will not be released from prison to claim his seat as an MEP, after the Spanish Supreme Court said he is serving a sentence based on a ruling whose validity has not been neutralised.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Croatia's EU presidency optimism beset by problems
  2. EU regions: don’t touch cohesion funds for Green Deal
  3. Von der Leyen: 'Green Deal is our man-on-moon moment'
  4. Hungary quizzed over EU rules amid twitter row
Croatia's EU presidency optimism beset by problems

Croatia wants to focus on economic development, connectivity, internal and external security and a globally more assertive Europe over its six-month presidency - but Brexit and the next budget negotiations may put pay to that.

Hungary quizzed over EU rules amid twitter row

Hungary attempted to defend its rules on academia, the judiciary, and the media questions by EU countries, while government spokesman breached EU rules by live-tweeting from the closed doors hearing.

Iran, Brexit test 'geopolitical' commission This WEEK

The EU foreign affairs chief attempts to salvage whatever is left of the Iran nuclear deal by inviting the Iranian foreign minister to Brussels - while the EU commission president heads to London for Brexit talks.

EU values under scrutiny This WEEK

Rule of law, environmental protection, and minority rights will feature high on the agenda in Brussels and Strasbourg as 2019 comes to a close.

News in Brief

  1. Libyan fighting camps agree on truce
  2. EU ready to monitor any Libya ceasefire
  3. Protests in Iran after it admits to have shot airliner
  4. EU judges join Polish protest on political meddling
  5. Millionaire bodybuilder to be new Malta prime minister
  6. Sweden halts Iran Air flights after crash
  7. Spanish court: EP must end Catalan MEP immunity
  8. Orban to offer free IVF in anti-immigrant move

3,000 troops from 19 EU states in Iraq. Will they stay?

Thousands of European troops are in Iraq as part of an anti-ISIS coalition effort. Many are now being either pulled out or scaling down, amid demands by Iraq they leave. Meanwhile, Iran has pummelled coalition bases with a dozen missiles.

Column

Why nations are egomaniacs

A nation, Reinhold Niebuhr wrote, is not capable of altruism. Even less so, if such a group has formed on the basis of strong emotions and casts itself as the "saviour of the nation".

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Green money and Iran tensions in focus This WEEK
  2. EU failed to end overfishing by 2020: lost opportunity?
  3. Why EU minimum wage is actually bad idea for workers
  4. MEPs slam UK for violating EU police database
  5. EU regions: don’t touch cohesion funds for Green Deal
  6. Europe, Scotland and Brexit - what next?
  7. EU should be 'part of the game' on Iran, Michel says
  8. Russia and Turkey turn on EU gas pipeline

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us