Monday

15th Jun 2020

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Divided EU leaders' first go at the recovery plans This WEEK

  • EU Council president Charles Michel will try to bring EU leaders closer together, online, on both the budget and recovery plans (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

EU leaders will have their first discussion online on Friday (19 June) on the coronavirus recovery package and revised long-term budget proposed by the EU commission.

The leaders are not expected to agree yet, that requires at least one or more personal meetings, the first of which will be held in July in Brussels.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The commission proposed a €1.1 trillion seven-year budget, slightly higher than the previous compromise proposal EU council president Charles Michel.

It also put forward a €750bn recovery package - comprising €500bn in grants and €250bn billion in loans to member states. The recovery would be financed through loans taken by the commission.

Countries have posed many technical questions to the commission on the proposals, which will also be discussed on Friday.

EU countries have so far been deeply dividedover several issues in the proposals.

One key issue are grants, with several member states, spearheaded by the Netherlands, only want to see as loans, distributed to member states under the recovery plan.

Another contentious issue are the rebates, which have been used in the past to compensate for the budget contributions of some relatively-wealthy countries.

And the size of the EU budget itself is still a matter of debate, while some member states also think the size of the recovery package is too large. Central European countries have criticised the package for benefitting wealthier countries.

Brexit check

There will also be a crunch meeting in the UK-EU negotiations.

On Monday (15 June), British prime minister Boris Johnson and EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen will check the temperature of the talks on the future relations that have progressed very little since the start of the year.

Their virtual meeting will be joined by Michel and EU Parliament president David Sassoli.

London has ruled out requesting an extension to the transition period beyond the end of the year, which means that a comprehensive trade agreement would have to be agreed in just four months.

That is all but impossible, so leaders are expected to give some guidance on which areas the negotiators should zoom into.

On Tuesday, EU affairs ministers will hold a videoconference discussing the state of negotiations, and will be briefed by EU negotiator Michel Barnier on the latest developments.

The ministers will also prepare the leaders' online meeting on the budget and recovery package.

Relationships

On Monday, EU foreign affairs ministers will hold a video conference to discuss transatlantic relations and current affairs. US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, will take part in the video conference.

On Thursday (18 June), Michel and von der Leyen will hold an Eastern Partnership leaders' video conference, together with the 27 EU leaders.

They will be joined by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

They are expected to confirm the strategic importance of the Eastern Partnership.

Parliamentary check

On Monday, MEPs in the civil liberties committee will debate a report on protecting journalists, hate speech and disinformation.

The law makers will also hear from commission vice-president Vera Jourova on disinformation.

The same day MEPs will also hear on the situation of migrants in the central Mediterranean from representatives from the commission, Frontex, the EU's border agency, and Sea Eye NGO.

The commission on Wednesday (17 June) will present its vaccine strategy in an effort to purchase promising vaccines on behalf of the 27 member states.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. EU Commission's €1.85trn recovery package - key points
  2. EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice
  3. Mix of loans and grants in Commission €750bn package

Coronavirus

EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice

Most EU countries are now breach the common fiscal rules, as governments tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The commission plans to link recovery funds to countries following its budgetary advice - but sanctions seem to be few.

Coronavirus

Mix of loans and grants in Commission €750bn package

Italy and Spain, the worst-hit EU countries by the coronavirus pandemic, will get much of the new money under the European Commission's recovery plans - that mark a turning point for the bloc in moving towards joint debt.

EU easing lockdowns, counting costs This WEEK

"Freedom is the rule," in Belgium, the EU institutions' home, from Monday, when bars and cafes reopen. But 90 percent of EU talks - on economic rescues and Africa diplomacy - to stay online.

Recovery plans unveiled This WEEK

Tough negotiations start this week on both the EU's recovery fund and its revised long-term budget, which are likely to determine the entire future of the bloc.

Opinion

Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?

The EU is not an exception. We have both been stopped on several occasions by security personnel in the European Parliament asking us what business we had on the premises. None of our white colleagues have reported such experiences.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. Erekat: What EU should tell Pompeo on Israel
  2. EU Commission ready to play bigger role in health sector
  3. EU Commission to probe Croat border attacks on migrants
  4. Divided EU leaders' first go at the recovery plans This WEEK
  5. As restrictions lift, EU wants Romanian farm workers back
  6. And now some questions for China's TikTok
  7. EU wants to pay in advance for promising vaccines
  8. Digital gap: 42% of EU citizens lack basic digital skills

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us