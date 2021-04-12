Monday

12th Apr 2021

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Travel certificates back on the agenda This WEEK

  • Digital Covid-19 travel certificates will be debated by MEPs this week as the EU Commission aims to have the documents ready to go by the summer (Photo: Steven Thompson)

By

After a week when a missing chair for EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in her visit with European Council president Charles Michel to Ankara rattled fathers inside and outside of the EU bubble, vaccines and travel certificates will be back centre-stage.

MEPs in the civil liberties committee will, on Tuesday (13 April), debate the commission's proposal on the so-called "digital green certificate" to allow smooth and safe travel between EU countries from June during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

MEPs will also discuss the certificate's implications for citizens' data privacy with the EU Data Protection Supervisor and the EU Data Protection Board.

The commission hopes MEPs and member states will give a nod to the necessary legislation so that tourism can restart this summer.

The environment and health committee in the European Parliament will debate, on Thursday (15 April), and vote on Friday on a new procedure to accelerate the EU-wide approval of adapted vaccines against Covid-19 variants.

Money and future talk

On Monday afternoon, commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager will discuss the planned Digital Services Act with MEPs on the civil liberties committee.

On Tuesday, MEPs on the constitutional affairs committee will debate with commission vice-president Dubravka Šuica about the Conference on the Future of Europe, which is due to kick off on 9 May.

On Wednesday, the budget committee will hear from budget commissioner Johannes Hahn on plans for a funding strategy for the EU's €750bn recovery fund.

EU finance ministers, on Friday, will also discuss on economic recovery in Europe and are expected to talk about the implementation of the recovery fund.

On Tuesday morning, the industry, research and energy committee will vote on Horizon Europe, the EU's flagship funding programme for research and innovation, with a budget of €95.5bn.

Rue of law

On Monday (12 April), the civil liberties and home affairs committee will discuss the Commission's 2020 annual rule of law report.

On Thursday, MEPs in the Democracy, Rule of Law, and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group meeting will hear from Polish judges, prosecutors, and government representatives on the situation of the judiciary in Poland.

MEPs will discuss with two judges, Igor Tuleya of the Warsaw district court, and Waldemar Żurek, a former spokesman of the National Judiciary Council, which was unconstitutionally dissolved before the end of its term.

The controversial Disciplinary Chamber lifted judge Tuleya's immunity last year, and he now risks imprisonment.

A former president of Poland's Supreme Court, Małgorzata Gersdorf, will also attend.

The civil liberties committee on Monday will discuss legal labour migration, with the aim of improving migration rules and attracting manual labour as well as highly-skilled legal migrants and entrepreneurs to Europe.

On Tuesday, MEPs in the development committee will debate the situation in Ethiopia and Sudan with Pekka Haavisto, the special European envoy and foreign affairs minister of Finland after his recent visit to the region.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. EU to propose Covid-free 'travel pass' ahead of summer
  2. First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer
  3. How to fix EU's weak Digital Services and Markets Acts
  4. Poland and Hungary challenge rule-of-law tool at EU court
EU to propose Covid-free 'travel pass' ahead of summer

The European Commission is set to unveil a legislative proposal on a "digital green pass" to allow vaccinated people to travel more freely for the summer. But Belgium says the pass risks discrimination against people unable to get the jab.

First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer

The European Commission has presented a common approach to vaccine certificates to facilitate travel. All EU-wide approved vaccines will be accepted for this document, but member states can decide to accept other vaccines too.

Turkey on EU leaders' plate This WEEK

Ahead of the EU summit, on Monday foreign affairs ministers are set to approve a new package of sanctions on individuals in several countries, including China and Russia, over human rights abuses.

News in Brief

  1. UK reopens bars and restaurants
  2. New Libyan PM to meet Erdoğan in Ankara
  3. EU keen to end row with US on aircraft subsidies
  4. Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism, suspects Israel
  5. Two conservative candidates to succeed Merkel
  6. Blinken to return to Brussels for talks on Ukraine, Afghanistan
  7. EU powers 'regret' Russia's silence on Ukraine
  8. Turkey blames EU for sexist protocol fiasco

EU leaders seek to speed up vaccinations This WEEK

EU leaders talk vaccines, while the Portugues EU presidency introduces itself to MEPs. Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president of the United States, and the EU hopes this will mark a new beginning for EU-US relations.

Unblocking Brexit and budget in focus This WEEK

With only five weeks to go before the UK severs all ties with the EU, chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned that the "same significant divergences persist" between the two sides in post-Brexit talks.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Incorporating gender in trade policy to benefit all
  2. Does Italian regionalism actually work?
  3. Travel certificates back on the agenda This WEEK
  4. EU spent €252m on meat and dairy ads, despite green pledges
  5. Russia reassures EU on Sputnik V after EUobserver report
  6. The Covid bell tolls for eastern Europe's populists
  7. Four deaths after taking Russian Sputnik V vaccine
  8. Post-Brexit riots flare up in Northern Ireland

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us