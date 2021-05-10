Monday

10th May 2021

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Vaccine fairness plus Russia on table This WEEK

  • Waiving Covid-19 vaccine patents remains controversial in the EU (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

By

After Europe Day (9 May) eventually saw the delayed launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe, attention returns to vaccines - after US president Joe Biden put the EU in a tight spot when he backed waiving the Covid-19 vaccine patents.

EU leaders discussed the matter at their summit over the weekend in Porto, but many remain sceptical.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We welcome the United States' ambition to catch up, particularly so after having exported hardly any vaccines for several months. It would be very beneficial for all if they lifted their export ban. Issuing populistic statements will not help anyone", centre-right MEP Christophe Hansen said.

The EU Commission meanwhile is examining the national recovery plans it has received from more than a dozen member states so far.

On Monday, MEPs in the budget committee will hear from commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Paolo Gentiloni on the latest developments.

On the same day, MEPs on the culture committee will hear from commission vice-president Vera Jourova on media policy.

Jourova is expected to discuss planned legislation against abusive lawsuits against journalists, called SLAPPs, and plans to better protect media freedom in Europe.

Russia, which banned Jourova plus other top EU officials recently, will remain high on the bloc's agenda.

On Monday, MEPs on the foreign affairs and foreign interference committee will hear from Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled Russian businessman and former oligarch who was imprisoned for 14 years by the regime in Moscow.

EU foreign ministers on Monday will be briefed by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, and will discuss China, the Western Balkans, transatlantic relations, and Belarus.

MEPs on the foreign affairs committee will discuss the new EU-China strategy on Monday.

North Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev will be in Brussels on Monday, and among others will meet with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Also on Monday, lawmakers on the parliament's legal affairs committee will talk with commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager on digital policy.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. How 'firm' and 'strong' was EU rebuke to Russian envoy?
  2. EU and US join up against China on Taiwan
  3. Commissioner floats plan for EU 'media freedom act' next year
EU and US join up against China on Taiwan

The EU and its leading powers voiced strident criticism of China at a G7 meeting in London on Wednesday, even as Hungary, once again, tried to gag Europe in Brussels.

Brexit is back, and vaccine certificates in focus This WEEK

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel will give their versions of events that took place at their visit to Ankara earlier this month, in a plenary debate at the European Parliament.

News in Brief

  1. Lukashenko amends emergency transfer of power
  2. German centre-left picks Scholz as would-be chancellor
  3. EU has not ordered AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June
  4. Macron: Pandemic showed need for more EU integration
  5. Election win fuels Scottish nationalists' referendum plan
  6. Surge in migrant arrivals to Italian island
  7. EU embassy pays bail for Georgia opposition leader
  8. British aristocrats caught peddling Kremlin ties

Travel certificates back on the agenda This WEEK

On Thursday, MEPs in the Democracy, Rule of Law, and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group meeting will hear from Polish judges, prosecutors, and government representatives on the situation of the judiciary in Poland.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. EU and US urge Israel to defuse Jerusalem violence
  2. Frontex 'mislabelling minors as adults' on Greek islands
  3. Has Albania really met the 15 tests to join the EU? No
  4. Vaccine fairness plus Russia on table This WEEK
  5. EU ambassadors flock to Red Square for Putin's parade
  6. MEPs win battle for bigger citizens' voice at Conference
  7. Hungary gags EU ministers on China
  8. Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us