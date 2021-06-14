Monday

14th Jun 2021

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Biden in Brussels, recovery package underway This WEEK

  • US president Joe Biden in March joined EU leaders' summit online. He will be in Brussels now for the EU-US summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

A formal relaunching of EU and US relations in the post-Trump era is scheduled for Tuesday (15 June), when US president Joe Biden will be in Brussels.

The most senior EU officials already met Biden at the G7 summit last week in the UK, but this will be a dedicated EU-US summit.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Biden joined, in March, a video conference of EU leaders online, but that was more of an informal discussion rather than anything heavy on substance.

The EU and the US are set to commit at the to end their transatlantic metals and aircraft trade disputes, and call for progress on a new study into the origins of Covid-19.

The two side are expected to agree to cooperate on China policy, which is a boost for the US administration.

The draft joint statement does not mention Biden's proposals for vaccine patent-waivers to boost global vaccine production - which is a win for the EU that has been lukewarm on Biden's call.

Instead the statement pledges to reduce US export restrictions, Reuters reported.

Before Biden another North American leader will visit Brussels.

The EU-Canada summit will take place on Monday (14 June) and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will be in town.

The leaders are expected to discuss the Covid-19 response and recovery, climate change, trade and and security.

Pandemic recovery kick-off

After Biden's visit, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Spain and Portugal on Wednesday (16 June), Greece and Denmark on Thursday (17 June), and Luxembourg on Friday (18 June).

The commission is expected to approve the recovery plans submitted by these countries on how they want to use the funds available from the EU's €800bn recovery fund.

"The intention is to announce the outcome of our assessment and to present our recommendations to the council on these plans," a commission spokesperson said.

The commission will propose to the council of member states to unlock the first batch of funds for the countries, which is 13 percent of their total allocation.

Parliamentary work

The European Parliament on Monday is to give its final nod to the agreement aimed to open the tax books of companies to the public.

The adoption of the so-called Public Country-by-Country Reporting wants to achieve more public pressure on companies which systematically avoid taxes.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament's budget control committee will hear from the director-general of the bloc's anti-fraud agency, Ville Itälä on OLAF'S annual report.

On Wednesday, MEPs on the civil liberties committee will hear from home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson on the EU strategy on voluntary return and reintegration of migrants.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Commission to approve first Covid-recovery plans next week
  2. EU anti-fraud agency cracked down on fake pandemic supplies
  3. EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan
  4. Biden tells Western allies: 'America's back'
Commission to approve first Covid-recovery plans next week

This means that, following council approval, and after the financing agreement has been signed with EU governments, the first countries can receive pre-financing from the recovery fund, of up to 13 percent of their allocated funds.

EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan

The EU has submitted to the World Trade Organization a plan aimed at expanding the production of Covid-19 vaccines - seen by Brussels as a quicker and more targeted solution than the intellectual property right-waiver proposal backed by the US.

First return to Strasbourg for EU Parliament This WEEK

There will be still a very limited number of people traveling to Strasbourg. Many think it is an early return: those travelling will have to respect the French curfew and will need to quarantine upon their return to Belgium.

Tax avoidance and AI in focus This WEEK

The European Parliament's special committee on artificial intelligence and the internal market committee will discuss the commission's AI proposals with vice-president Margrethe Vestager.

News in Brief

  1. Swiss voters reject climate change measures
  2. Spain: Thousands protest against Catalan leaders' pardon
  3. Belarus opposition leader says 'harsh' sanctions needed
  4. Far-right ex-settler becomes Israeli prime minister
  5. EU top court fast-tracks rule-of-law case to October
  6. Hungary's Fidesz wants to ban LGBTIQ content for under-18s
  7. MEPs join EU citizens on farm-animal cage ban
  8. Council of Europe urges Russia to release Navalny 'immediately'

Column

Nato's biggest enemy hides within

Just after the collapse of the Soviet Union, intellectuals like Paul Kennedy and Francis Fukuyama warned that a democracy cannot be preserved on utilitarianism and capitalism alone. That warning has only become more urgent.

Biden in Brussels, recovery package underway This WEEK

The EU Commission is expected to approve the first recovery plans submitted by national capitals on how they will use funds available from the EU's €800bn recovery fund. Spain, Portugal, Greece, Denmark, Luxembourg seem to be first crossing the line.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Brexit grumbles overshadow UK summit
  2. Former French PM to work for Russian oil firm
  3. Lobbyists push to greenwash EU rules for renewable hydrogen
  4. UN report on pushbacks draws cautious EU response
  5. Biden in Brussels, recovery package underway This WEEK
  6. Nato's biggest enemy hides within
  7. The Dutch politician suing the Dutch state for ethnic-profiling
  8. EU urges Poland to step back from 'legal primacy' clash

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us