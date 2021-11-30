Tuesday

30th Nov 2021

New Covid-19 variant fears shake EU This WEEK

  • Third booster shots are being rolled out in Europe to help immunisation before the Christmas season (Photo: The Focal Project)

As the fourth Covid-19 wave hits the EU, an increasing number of member states are taking measures to curb the number of infections, and hospitalisations.

A new variant, which emerged in South Africa but has already made its way to Belgium, caused worry across the bloc, with several EU countries blocking flights from the southern part of Africa.

The new variant is three times as contagious as the original Covid-19 virus.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spent the weekend in Latvia and Lithuania with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the hybrid attack from Belarus, which is pushing asylum-seekers onto the two Baltic countries.

On Monday (29 November), MEPs in the civil liberties committee will discuss the impact on fundamental rights of the Pegasus spyware which has been used across the world to spy on journalists and human-rights defenders.

Lawmakers will hear from Laurent Richard, founder and executive director of Forbidden Stories, a consortium of investigative journalists which has revealed the Pegasus scandal.

MEPs will also discuss the issue with Etienne Maynier from Amnesty International, and Wojciech Wiewiorowski, the European data protection supervisor.

On Tuesday (30 November), the European Parliament's subcommittee on tax matters will discuss with economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni tax avoidance and other tax issues.

On Thursday (2 December), senior EU officials will pay tribute to former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing in Strasbourg.

Von der Leyen, and EU parliament president David Sassoli will meet with French president Emmanuel Macron on the occasion.

The EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday in Geneva - originally aimed to discuss trade issues in the margins of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) 12th ministerial conference - was postponed due to fears around the new Covid-19 variant.

  Belgium goes into three-week 'lockdown light'
  Central Europe struggles with new Covid-19 wave
  Covid surge puts Europe at epicentre of pandemic again
  Talks to strengthen EU virus-alert agency stall
Central Europe struggles with new Covid-19 wave

A new wave of Covid-19 infections has been sweeping through central Europe, where the vaccination rate is generally below the EU average - partly due to low trust in institutions.

Exclusive

Talks to strengthen EU virus-alert agency stall

Closed-door negotiations to strengthen the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control appear to be faltering, according to an internal EU document that spells out the so-called trilogue positions of the co-legislators.

MEPs focus on Belarus, digital rules This WEEK

The debate over a successor for David Sassoli, the centre-left Italian president of the European Parliament will heat up, and Belarusian democratic opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the plenary.

Facebook scandal and COP26 climax in focus This WEEK

Facebook whistleblower is expected to meet with MEPs and representatives of the French senate this week. Meanwhile, eyes turn again to the Glasgow UN climate summit as pressure is mounting for negotiators to finish the 2015 Paris Agreement rulebook.

  Consultancies pocketing EU millions prompts MEP grilling
  Russian mercenaries using EU-trained soldiers in Africa
  EUobserver wins right to keep VIP-jet story online
  Researchers slam EU safety review of glyphosate
  What EU political ads regulation will - and will not - deliver
  Dialogue and action – Nordic cooperation and view on COP26
  Belgium goes into three-week 'lockdown light'

