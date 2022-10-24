Monday

24th Oct 2022

Energy still in focus This WEEK

  • Energy ministers in the EU had been given the task to find a compromise on energy price caps (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU energy ministers will try to break the impasse at their council meeting on Tuesday (25 October), after EU leaders told them to hammer out the details of a possible price cap last week.

A compromise is nevertheless only expected at a likely extraordinary meeting in November, EU officials said.

EU leaders last week tried to reach a deal on how to control the price of gas, but the technically difficult task will remain on the ministers' table.

The same day, the European Parliament's economy and budget committee will vote to amend the rules of the EU's Covid-19 recovery fund.

The goal is to allow member states to access loans under the recovery fund for projects now under the REPowerEU plan, which aims to help countries boost their energy infrastructure, and turn away from Russian fuel.

This all sounds complicated, but the point is that EU governments would be allowed to use already agreed loans for new projects needed for the energy transition. This is partly to avoid creating any new fund.

The transport committee is also expected to vote on an agreement between the EU, Ukraine and Moldova to facilitate cross-border transport of goods by road on Wednesday (26 October).

On Tuesday, MEPs on the social affairs committee are set to hold a hearing on the so-called "Uber files," which revealed how Uber lobbied governments and avoided regulators.

Uber whistleblower and former head of public policy Mark MacGann, Uber EU public policy director Zuzana Púčiková and former Uber driver and founder of Uber Drivers' Trade Union Brahim Ben Ali are among the invited speakers.

From Monday until Thursday, the parliament is expected to hold its third European Gender Equality Week, with several committees organising debates with a gender perspective.

EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans is expected to present parts of the zero pollution package on Wednesday, as the EU aims to reduce pollution by 2050 to levels no longer considered harmful to health and the ecosystem.

The proposal are set to include water management, a revised list of pollutants, and air quality provisions.

