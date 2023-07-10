Tuesday

11th Jul 2023

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Nato summit and key nature restoration vote This WEEK

  • This will be Finland's first summit as a Nato member (Photo: Nato)

By

Listen to article

Nato leaders will gather in Vilnius, on Tuesday and Wednesday (11 and 12 July), to discuss Ukraine's Nato membership bid, Sweden's application and defence plans.

While Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has previously said that Ukraine will not become a member until the war ends, leaders are expected to discuss "security guarantees" that will help Kyiv join the alliance after the war.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Nato allies are also expected to endorse a proposal to invest a minimum of two percent of GDP in defence annually. In 2023, the estimates show that defence expenditures have grown by 8.3 percent — which is "the biggest increase in decades," according to Stoltenberg.

This will be Finland's first summit as a Nato member.

In addition to his participation in the Nato summit, US president Joe Biden is also expected to travel to the UK and Finland this week.

EU high-level officials will meet with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday (13 July) to discuss several topics, including Russia's aggression against Ukraine and China's role. This will be the 29th EU-Japan summit held in Brussels.

On the same day, the eurogroup will look into the fiscal policy guidance for 2024 and continue discussions on the digital euro.

EU economy ministers will on Friday (14 July) discuss the commission's revision of the EU's long-term budget, looking at how to increase the so-called own resources and the proposal to grant €50bn in support to Ukraine from the 2024-27 EU budget.

Fate of nature restoration law

In Strasbourg, MEPs will discuss on Tuesday the controversial nature restoration law — with a vote on Wednesday to establish the parliament's position.

This follows a dead heat 44-44 vote in the environment committee. The law, which aims to restore degraded land and sea areas, has faced opposition led by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP).

First MEPs will vote on the EPP proposal to reject the commission's proposal. If there is no majority, then they will vote on the amendments tabled by political groups.

EU environment ministers will meet Monday and Tuesday (10 and 11 July) in Spain for an informal meeting focused on soil and water management, reducing pollution and the upcoming UN climate talks COP28.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (11 and 12 July), EU energy ministers will also hold an informal meeting to talk about the reforms of the electricity market, interconnections and energy files under the Fit for 55 Package.

Metaverse and semiconductors

Also on Tuesday, the commission is scheduled to present its strategy on virtual words, unveiling the EU's vision for the metaverse, the Internet of Things, blockchain and extended reality.

On the same day, the EU parliament will vote on the draft proposal to protect journalists against abusive lawsuits, paving the way for negotiations with EU member states.

MEPs will vote on Tuesday on the EU Chips Act, a key piece of legislation which aims to increase the production of semiconductors in the EU to 20 percent by 2030.

Following the latest tragedy in the Mediterranean where at least 500 people drowned last month, MEPs are expected to discuss the role of NGOs in search and rescue missions at sea on Wednesday.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Hungary all-but drops objection to Sweden's Nato bid
  2. Orbán: Ties with Sweden need to improve to join Nato
  3. Fate of nature restoration law punted to plenary vote
  4. Nature-restoration law survives tight vote in EU Council
Orbán: Ties with Sweden need to improve to join Nato

Budapest previously delayed ratifying Finland's application, and has cited grievances with criticism from both Helsinki and Stockholm of Viktor Orbán's domestic record on democracy and the rule of law.

Fate of nature restoration law punted to plenary vote

Tuesday's committee vote showed there was no majority to reject the nature restoration law — but the final vote on the report also fell short of the majority required to receive the committee approval.

Rule of law and Spanish EU presidency This WEEK

Spanish diplomats want to push through the EU's drawn-out legislative cycle any laws or drafts currently still stuck, as it is the last full six-month presidency before the EU machinery goes into hibernation for the 2024 European elections.

Russia and migration at summit This WEEK

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Sunday said the turmoil caused by the unprecedented challenge to Russian president Vladimir Putin by Wagner mercenaries may not be over yet and could take weeks or months to play out.

Opinion

EU vaccine transparency: a shot in the dark

From recent letters seen by Corporate Europe Observatory, it seems the European Parliament president Roberta Metsola prevented her own institution doing its work — by denying MEPs on the Covid-19 committee access to crucial information.

Latest News

  1. 'Widespread' forever chemicals exposure across Europe
  2. Immigration rises to top three issue for EU citizens, survey finds
  3. EU to deliver two new patrol boats to Libya despite shootings
  4. How Kremlin promotes Orban as the voice of 'real' Europe
  5. EU vaccine transparency: a shot in the dark
  6. Nato summit and key nature restoration vote This WEEK
  7. Azerbaijan-EU envoy's death-threat tweet still online
  8. Why EU is finally ready to quit the Energy Charter Treaty

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us