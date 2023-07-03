Ad
euobserver
Shipping is responsible for around two percent of global greenhouse gas emissions (Photo: Kwak Dongmin)

Shipping facing a reckoning over climate change

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

This week delegates from 175 countries will assemble in London for the IMO Marine Environment Protection Commission (MEPC) meeting to try to agree a timeline for completely decarbonising the shipping industry.

Shipping is responsible for around two percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, as much CO2 in a year as Germany, but does not have a goal for cutting emissions to net zero yet, and shipping countries are under pressure to come up with a solution.

The IMO's current targ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

