Shipping facing a reckoning over climate change

This week delegates from 175 countries will assemble in London for the IMO Marine Environment Protection Commission (MEPC) meeting to try to agree a timeline for completely decarbonising the shipping industry.
Shipping is responsible for around two percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, as much CO2 in a year as Germany, but does not have a goal for cutting emissions to net zero yet, and shipping countries are under pressure to come up with a solution.
The IMO's current targ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
