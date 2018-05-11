Western Balkans, Iran, trade on the agenda This WEEK

EU foreign policy will top this week agenda, when European leaders meet in Sofia, Bulgaria, for a summit that will touch upon the Balkans' stability as well as the global order.
The summit, organised on Thursday (17 May) by Bulgaria as part of its six-month presidency of the EU Council, aims to "inject new energy in the EU-Western Balkans relationship".
Earlier this year, the European Commission said that the region's most advanced countries could hope for an EU accession in 2025 ...
